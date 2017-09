Jan 19 (Reuters) - Komax Holding AG :

* Preliminary FY order intake increased by 20.4 pct to 442.8 million Swiss francs ($439.6 million) (2014: 367.7 million francs)

* Preliminary FY sales grew by around 1.5 pct to around 370 million francs (2014: 363.3 million francs) Source text - bit.ly/1V3SGhB

($1 = 1.0074 Swiss francs)