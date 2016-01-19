FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Biotest enters into exclusive cooperation agreement with Kedrion Biopharma
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 19, 2016 / 6:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Biotest enters into exclusive cooperation agreement with Kedrion Biopharma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Biotest AG :

* Enters into an exclusive seven year cooperation agreement with Kedrion Biopharma for the distribution of Bivigam in the U.S.

* U.S. production utilization will increase in 2016

* Earnings increase by $4 million - $5 million in first year

* Term of this agreement shall continue until Dec. 31, 2022

* In first year, Kedrion plans to sell quantity of Bivigam that will represent over 30 pct growth in units over sales Bivigam achieved in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.