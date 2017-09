Jan 19 (reuters) - British Land Company Plc

* 312,000 sq ft of leasing across retail and offices; investment lettings/renewals 8.5% ahead of sept 2015 erv

* q3 retail footfall +2.0% (+650bps versus market) with meadowhall +4.0%; retailer same store sales +0.9%

* q3 dividend confirmed at 7.09 pence, 2.5% ahead of prior year