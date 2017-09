Jan 18 (Reuters) - Bone Therapeutics :

* Expands its delayed-union program with Allob into multiple fractures

* Competent authorities in Belgium and Germany have approved study, which will complement ongoing phase I/IIa delayed-union study

* New phase IIa study aims to extend ongoing trial from treatment of single fractures to multiple fractures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)