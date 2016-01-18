BRIEF-Novacyt proposes to acquire Primer Design

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Novacyt SA :
* Announces proposed acquisition of Primer Design Ltd
* Acquisition is expected to close by early march 2016
* Primer Design delivered unaudited sales of 3.9 million pounds ($5.6 million) and an EBITDA profit of 1.3 million pounds in 2015
* Novacyt will acquire Primer Design for 9.85 million pounds plus an additional performance consideration of 2.5 million pounds payable on achievement of certain sales targets over three years
* Payment will be made up of 4.85 million pounds of Novacyt shares to be issued to primer design’s shareholders and remainder in cash
* Board believes acquisition of primer design will result in Novacyt being profitable in 2016