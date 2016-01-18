FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Novacyt proposes to acquire Primer Design
January 18, 2016 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Novacyt proposes to acquire Primer Design

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Novacyt SA :

* Announces proposed acquisition of Primer Design Ltd

* Acquisition is expected to close by early march 2016

* Primer Design delivered unaudited sales of 3.9 million pounds ($5.6 million) and an EBITDA profit of 1.3 million pounds in 2015

* Novacyt will acquire Primer Design for 9.85 million pounds plus an additional performance consideration of 2.5 million pounds payable on achievement of certain sales targets over three years

* Payment will be made up of 4.85 million pounds of Novacyt shares to be issued to primer design’s shareholders and remainder in cash

* Board believes acquisition of primer design will result in Novacyt being profitable in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7006 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)

