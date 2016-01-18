FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Computer Sciences says offer for Xchanging unconditional as to acceptances
January 18, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Computer Sciences says offer for Xchanging unconditional as to acceptances

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Computer Sciences Corp

* Valid acceptances representing approximately 87.05 per cent. Of existing issued share capital of xchanging

* Offer has become unconditional as to acceptances

* CSC bidco had received valid acceptances of offer in respect of 215,757,396 xchanging shares

* Intends to procure making of an application by Xchanging for cancellation, respectively, of trading in Xchanging shares on London Stock Exchange’s main market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

