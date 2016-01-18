BRIEF-Computer Sciences says offer for Xchanging unconditional as to acceptances

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Computer Sciences Corp

* Valid acceptances representing approximately 87.05 per cent. Of existing issued share capital of xchanging

* Offer has become unconditional as to acceptances

* CSC bidco had received valid acceptances of offer in respect of 215,757,396 xchanging shares

* Intends to procure making of an application by Xchanging for cancellation, respectively, of trading in Xchanging shares on London Stock Exchange’s main market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: