BRIEF-Sanlam appoints CEO of corporate business unit
#Financials
January 18, 2016 / 12:37 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sanlam appoints CEO of corporate business unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Sanlam Ltd

* Changes to the board of directors and executive committee

* Junior John Ngulube has been appointed to position of chief executive officer of newly established Sanlam corporate business cluster

* Ngulube’s appointment is effective from 01 February 2016 and he will be a member of Sanlam executive committee

* Johan Van Zyl previous Sanlam group chief executive officer has been appointed to board as a non-executive director. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
