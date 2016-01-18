BRIEF-Sanlam appoints CEO of corporate business unit

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Sanlam Ltd
* Changes to the board of directors and executive committee
* Junior John Ngulube has been appointed to position of chief executive officer of newly established Sanlam corporate business cluster
* Ngulube’s appointment is effective from 01 February 2016 and he will be a member of Sanlam executive committee
* Johan Van Zyl previous Sanlam group chief executive officer has been appointed to board as a non-executive director.