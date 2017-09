Jan 18 (Reuters) - Catana Group SA :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 5.0 million euros ($5.44 million) compared to 7.9 million euros a year ago

* Sees revenue from new vessels above 20.0 million euros in 2016

* Says order book for 2016/2017 is currently about 14.0 million euros