BRIEF-Econocom FY 2015 revenue rises b10 pct to 2.3 bln euros
#IT Services & Consulting
January 18, 2016 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Econocom FY 2015 revenue rises b10 pct to 2.3 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Econocom Group SA :

* Reports FY 2015 revenue slightly above 2.3 billion euros ($2.51 billion), up by 10 percent

* FY 2015 current operating income rises 20 percent to exceed 115 million euros

* Says at Dec. 31, 2015, the accounting net debt of the group was less than 200 million euros, in line with expectations

* Says organic growth in 2015 was above 7 percent

* Announces sharp rise in net profit per share

* Confirms the 2017 target of 150 million euros of current operating income and 3 billion euros of revenue Source text: bit.ly/1V2eXwe Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9180 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
