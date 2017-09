Jan 19 (Reuters) - Talentum Oyj :

* Will recognize a write-down totalling 9.9 million euros ($10.8 million) as result of impairment testing

* Maintains forecast issued in its interim review on Oct. 22, 2015 Source text for Eikon:

