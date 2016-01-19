FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mycronic says wins order for Prexision mask writer
January 19, 2016 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mycronic says wins order for Prexision mask writer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Mycronic Publ Ab :

* Says receives order for a Prexision series mask writer

* Order comes from a customer in Asia. The system is scheduled to be delivered during the first half of 2017.

* Says the price level for a Prexision-8 mask writer is normally in the span USD 25-30 million depending on configuration and customization. This price for this machine in its current configuration is in the span USD 20-25 million. Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)

