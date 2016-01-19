BRIEF-Sobi says gets European patent for Orfadin

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) Publ AB

* Says Orfadin oral suspension granted European patent

* Says the European Patent Office (EPO) has decided to grant a European patent for the Orfadin (nitisinone) oral suspension formulation, which was approved by the European Commission for the treatment of Hereditary Tyrosinaemia type-1 (HT-1) in 2015.

* Says HT-1 is a rare genetic disease that affects infants and children. It is progressive and may result in liver and kidney complications and can be fatal if untreated