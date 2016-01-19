BRIEF-MySale says on track to meet full-year expectations

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Mysale Group Plc

* A positive first half with underlying EBITDA of A$1.5 million; a $12.9 million improvement on last year’s first half

* Strong revenue momentum; overall growth of 4% at an accelerating rate through period

* Gross profit increased 16% driven by 250bp margin improvement

* Good trading momentum to carry into second half

* Board is confident group is on track to meet its expectations for financial year as a whole