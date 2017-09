Jan 19 (Reuters) - Heliospectra publ AB :

* Heliospectra receives a grant of 500,000 Swedish crowns ($58,283.89) for development of energy-efficient and water-conserving plant cultivations in the Middle East Source text: bit.ly/1ZxWSHy

