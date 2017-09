BRIEF-LSR Group 2015 value of contracts RUB 54.9 bln, down 36%

Jan 19 (Reuters) - LSR Group :

* 2015 value of contracts 54.9 billion roubles ($698.64 million), down 36 pct

* 2015 new contract sales 611,000 square meters, down 39 pct

* 2015 construction volume 874,000 square meters, down 12 pct

* In 2015, it completes 754,000 square meters of net sellable area, down 5 pct

* Q4 construction volume 217,000 versus 212,000 square meters year ago

* Q4 new contract sales 228,000 square meters versus 355,000 square meters year ago

