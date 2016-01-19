FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biotie Therapies and Acorda Therapeutics enter into combination agreement
#Market News
January 19, 2016 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Biotie Therapies and Acorda Therapeutics enter into combination agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Biotie Therapies Oyj :

* Says Acorda Therapeutics and Biotie Therapies have entered into combination agreement

* Acorda will make public tender offer in Finland and in United States to purchase all of issued and outstanding shares, American Depositary Shares (“ ADSs ”), stock options, share units and warrants in Biotie that are not owned by Biotie or any of its subsidiaries

* Price offered for each share validly tendered into tender offer will be 0.2946 euro in cash

* Tender offer will be financed through cash on Acorda’s balance sheet and gross proceeds of a private placement to a banking institution of about $75 million of Acorda’s common stock Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
