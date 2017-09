Jan 28 (Reuters) - Electrolux in Q4 news conference:

* Electrolux CFO says expects FX impact to be about 2.2 billion negative in FY2016 at current FX levels

* Electrolux CFO says expects FX impact in Q1 to be similar to Q4, between 700 and 800 million SEK negative Further company coverage: [ELUXb.ST ]