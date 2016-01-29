BRIEF-EU Medicines Agency approves Bristol-Myers's myeloma treatment

Jan 29 (Reuters) - EU Medicines Agency

* EU Medicines Agency recommendations for January 2016

* Recommends approval of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s myeloma treatment elotuzumab under accelerated assessment

* Recommends approval of Actelion’s selexipag to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension

* CHMP has adopted a final scientific opinion following its review of experimental ebola treatments

* Final report includes information on nine experimental medicines intended for the treatment of people infected with the ebola virus Link to source: (bit.ly/1UuXKvc)