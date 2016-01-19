FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Macintosh Retail administrators in far-advanced talks on sale of Brantano and Scapino
#Bankruptcy News
January 19, 2016 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Macintosh Retail administrators in far-advanced talks on sale of Brantano and Scapino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Macintosh Retail Group NV :

* Administrators says financing banks and administrators are in a far-advanced stadium of negotiations on the sale of Brantano and the assets of Scapino

* Brantano negotiations include the sale of entire stake in Belgian and Luxembourg Brantano enterprises

* Scapino negotiations include lion’s share of Scapino stores, staff and assets

* Though the negotiations are far advanced, no final agreement between banks, administrators and buyers has been reached

* Final agreement is expected in near future Source text: bit.ly/1n79toF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

