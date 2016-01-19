FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-MTN Group says profit after tax for Nigeria unit within estimates
#Corrections News
January 19, 2016 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-MTN Group says profit after tax for Nigeria unit within estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say profit was after tax, for Nigeria unit)

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Mtn Group Ltd

* JSE: MTN - press article in Nigerian publication and cautionary announcement

* Company is in process of completing its audit and its financial results are yet to be finalised

* Profit after tax figure for MTN Nigeria is within current estimate but is subject to finalisation and audit sign off.

* Profit after tax figure for MTN Nigeria for period ended 31 December 2015 being quoted in press article, is naira 190 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

