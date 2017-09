Jan 19 (Reuters) - Juventus FC SpA :

* Buys player Rolando Mandragora from Genoa Cricket And F.C. SpA for 6 million euros ($6.52 million)

* The purchase value may increase by further maximum of 6 million euros on achieving given sports performances

* Signs five-year employment contract with player Rolando Mandragora Source text: bit.ly/1OtVwug Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)