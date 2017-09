Jan 19 (Reuters) - Tronics Microsystems SA :

* FY revenue 7.8 million euros versus 11.6 million euros ($12.65 million) year ago

* Expects to be back at breakeven as early as 2017 Source text: bit.ly/20c1w06 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)