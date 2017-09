Jan 19 (Reuters) - BKW AG :

* BKW’s subsidiary Arnold AG and sewage pipe technology company Arpe Holding AG (Arpe) are joining forces 

* By acquiring Arpe, Arnold is expanding its existing fields of business

* BKW has also acquired IWAG Ingenieure AG (IWAG) Source text - bit.ly/1ZKkRIV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)