BRIEF-ISG reconfirms rejection of Cathexis UK Holdings offer 

Jan 19 (Reuters) - ISG Plc :

* ISG reconfirms its rejection of offer from Cathexis UK Holdings Limited of 143p per share ( “offer”)

* Board notes announcement by Cathexis UK Holdings Limited that it has today posted to shareholders a further document in connection with its unsolicited offer of 143p per share

* Board has reviewed response document in detail, following which it reconfirms its rejection of offer

* ISG shareholders are advised to continue to take no action whatsoever and to ignore offer