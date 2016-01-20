FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 20, 2016 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cellnovo reports Q4 2015 sales in almost four-fold increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Cellnovo Group SA :

* Reports Q4 2015 sales of 346,524 euros ($379,582) an almost four-fold increase over Q4 of 2014

* FY 2015 revenues total 608,125 euros, an almost five-fold increase over 2014

* Says its available cash position as of Dec. 31, 2015, was 26.1 million euros

* Says the manufacturing outsourcing programme with Flex (Flextronics), initiated at the end of September 2015, is progressing well and will enable the company to significantly increase system shipments in the second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9129 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

