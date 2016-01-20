FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Shell sees FY 2015 CCS earnings excluding items of $10.4-10.7 bln
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 20, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Shell sees FY 2015 CCS earnings excluding items of $10.4-10.7 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Shell

* Q4 2015 earnings on a current cost of supplies basis excluding identified items are expected to be in region of $1.6 - 1.9 billion

* Identified items for q4 2015 are expected to be in range of a net charge of $0.2 billion to an immaterial gain

* Production for q4 2015 was 3.0 million boe/d, and for full year 2015 2.9 million boe/d

* Dividends declared for 2015 are expected to be $1.88/share or $12 billion, and for 2016 at least $1.88/share

* Sees q4 results includes upstream of $0.4 - 0.5 billion, of which integrated gas some $1.6 - 1.9 billion, and downstream of $1.4 - 1.6 billion

* Sees full year 2015 earnings on a ccs basis excluding identified items are expected to be in region of $10.4 - 10.7 billion

* Income attributable to Royal Dutch Shell Plc shareholders is expected to be in region of $0.6 - 1.0 billion for q4 2015

* Gearing is expected to be 14 pct at end of 2015, including net debt of $27 billion, compared to 12.2 pct at end of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.