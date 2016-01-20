BRIEF-JKX says ISS recommends JKX shareholders to vote against Proxima resolutions

Jan 20 (Reuters) - JKX Oil & Gas Plc :

* ISS recommends JKX shareholders vote against all Proxima resolutions

* Board says Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. has recommended JKX shareholders should vote against resolutions proposed by Proxima Capital Group

* ISS recommendations confirm board’s view that Proxima has not presented a justifiable case for its proposals

* Accordingly, ISS concludes that support for Proxima's requests is not warranted