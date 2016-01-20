FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JKX says ISS recommends JKX shareholders to vote against Proxima resolutions
January 20, 2016 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-JKX says ISS recommends JKX shareholders to vote against Proxima resolutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - JKX Oil & Gas Plc :

* ISS recommends JKX shareholders vote against all Proxima resolutions

* Board says Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. has recommended JKX shareholders should vote against resolutions proposed by Proxima Capital Group

* ISS recommendations confirm board’s view that Proxima has not presented a justifiable case for its proposals

* Accordingly, ISS concludes that support for Proxima’s requests is not warranted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

