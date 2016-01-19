BRIEF-BankNordik to conduct reorganisation involving 22 redundancies

Jan 19 (Reuters) - BankNordik P/F :

* To move selected activities to fewer locations

* Reorganisation will involve 22 redundancies, primarily in non-customer-faced positions

* Expects to be able to pay an extraordinary dividend of up to 200 million Danish crowns

* Expects to be able to pay a further dividend of not less than 100 million Danish crowns

* Consolidation of IT branches in Jutland into four personal banking centres located in Aarhus, Kolding, Esbjerg and Haderslev

* Will also move all branch support to Faroe Islands over next six to eight months

* Retains its full-year guidance for 2015

* Expects that two thirds of Danish corporate banking activities will be wound up during H1 2016 Source text for Eikon:

