BRIEF-BankNordik to conduct reorganisation involving 22 redundancies
#Financials
January 19, 2016 / 10:48 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-BankNordik to conduct reorganisation involving 22 redundancies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - BankNordik P/F :

* To move selected activities to fewer locations

* Reorganisation will involve 22 redundancies, primarily in non-customer-faced positions

* Expects to be able to pay an extraordinary dividend of up to 200 million Danish crowns

* Expects to be able to pay a further dividend of not less than 100 million Danish crowns

* Consolidation of IT branches in Jutland into four personal banking centres located in Aarhus, Kolding, Esbjerg and Haderslev

* Will also move all branch support to Faroe Islands over next six to eight months

* Retains its full-year guidance for 2015

* Expects that two thirds of Danish corporate banking activities will be wound up during H1 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

