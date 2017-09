Jan 19 (Reuters) - Banca Ifis Spa :

* FY 2015 preliminary net banking income 408.0 million euros ($443.41 million), up 43.6 percent year on year 

* FY 2015 preliminary net profit from financial activities 373.7 million euros, up 49.7 percent year on year 

* FY 2015 preliminary net profit 162.0 million euros, up 68.9 percent year on year  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9201 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)