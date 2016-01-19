FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fairvest Property to buy property from Vilhas Property for 54.9 mln rand
#Financials
January 19, 2016 / 2:08 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fairvest Property to buy property from Vilhas Property for 54.9 mln rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Fairvest Property Holdings Ltd

* Acquisition of a new property

* Agreed to acquire, as a going concern, rental enterprise operated by seller in respect of property at ERF 3429, Heidelberg

* Purchase consideration for acquisition is r54 954 500 (fifty-four million nine hundred and fifty-four thousand five hundred rand)

* Effective date of acquisition shall be date of registration of transfer of ownership of property to fairvest which is expected to occur on or about 1 May 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
