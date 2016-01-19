BRIEF-Fairvest Property to buy property from Vilhas Property for 54.9 mln rand

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Fairvest Property Holdings Ltd

* Acquisition of a new property

* Agreed to acquire, as a going concern, rental enterprise operated by seller in respect of property at ERF 3429, Heidelberg

* Purchase consideration for acquisition is r54 954 500 (fifty-four million nine hundred and fifty-four thousand five hundred rand)

* Effective date of acquisition shall be date of registration of transfer of ownership of property to fairvest which is expected to occur on or about 1 May 2016