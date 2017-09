Jan 19 (Reuters) - Lamda Development SA :

* Acquires 66% stake of ECE-Lamda Hellas which manages the Mall Athens and Golden Hall

* After acquisition owns 100% of ECE-Lamda Hellas

* After acquisition ECE-Lamda Hellas is renamed to Malls Management Services SA