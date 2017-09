Jan 19 (Reuters) - Esker SA :

* Q4 revenue 16.1 million euros, up 23 percent

* At Dec. 31, 2015, the group’s cash position was 15.8 million euros ($17.23 million) against 17.5 million euros previous year

* Anticpates significative improvement of its 2015 operating income

* Anticpates a 2 digits growth for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)