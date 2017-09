Jan 19 (Reuters) - EOS Imaging SA :

* EOS Imaging announces exclusive licensing and partnership in surgical simulation

* Partnership with Montreal-based Spinologics to develop a biomechanical simulation software dedicated to spine surgery planning

* EOS Imaging will have exclusive rights to sell new software worldwide with an anticipated release date of first product by mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)