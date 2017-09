Jan 19 (Reuters) - argenx BV :

* Announced a 16 million euro ($17.5 million) investment by US funds advised by subsidiaries of Federated Investors

* Subscription agreement to purchase 1,480,420 shares at a price of 10.79 euros

* Following completion of transaction, funds advised by subsidiaries of Federated Investors will hold 8.57 pct of total issued capital of argenx