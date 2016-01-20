BRIEF-ASML Holding reports FY results ahead of Reuters Poll

Jan 20 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV :

* Reports FY net sales of 6.29 billion euros ($6.89 billion)compared to 6.28 billion euros in Reuters poll

* FY net profit is 1.39 billion euros compared to 1.36 billion euros in Reuters poll

* FY systems backlog is 3.18 billion euros compared to 2.77 billion euros year ago

* Q4 net sales amount to 1.43 billion euros, gross margin is 46.0 pct

* Proposes dividend of 1.05 euros per share and announces plan for additional share repurchases of 1 billion euros in 2016-2017

* Guides Q1 2016 net sales at about 1.3 billion euros and a gross margin of around 42 pct

* Expects for Q1 2016 research and development costs of about 275 million euros, other income of about 23 million euros

* Expects for Q1 2016 SG&A costs of about 90 million euros and effective annualized tax rate of around 13 pct

* Announces a new share buyback program, to be executed within the 2016-2017 time frame

* Intends to purchase shares up to 1.5 billion euros, which includes an amount of approximately 500 million euros remaining from the prior program

* Buyback program will start on Jan. 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9131 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)