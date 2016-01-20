FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&T FY sales up at 465 mln euros
January 20, 2016

BRIEF-S&T FY sales up at 465 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - S&T AG :

* Revenues from sales in financial year 2015 came to nearly 465 million euros ($509.27 million) after 386 million euros in financial year 2014

* Increase of dividend to 8 cents planned for the fiscal year 2015

* Planned consolidated income in 2015 had been 15 million euros, preliminary figures indicate that this figure was exceeded in 2015

* Sales are forecast to rise to about 500 million euros in financial year 2016, with consolidated income set to proportionally increase even further Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9131 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

