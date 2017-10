Jan 20 (Reuters) - Nischer publ AB :

* Has sold 1,875,000 shares out of 6,222,216 shares owned in Concent Holding AB

* Purchase price amounts to 16.4 million Swedish crowns ($1.92 million) corresponding to share price of 8.75 crowns per share

* Buyer is Avalanche Capital AB

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5268 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)