BRIEF-Softblue's Sensoft to be distributed by Leenlife Pharma International
January 20, 2016 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Softblue's Sensoft to be distributed by Leenlife Pharma International

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Softblue SA

* Leenlife Pharma International Inc. to distribute company’s product Sensoft

* The agreement was signed for the period of three years and provides that if sales of Sensoft by Leenlife Pharma International reach $6.0 million it will receive exclusive distribution rights in Canada and the United States

* Sensoft is an ICT system for measuring the thermal conditions for transport and storage of pharmaceuticals, food, chemicals and other products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

