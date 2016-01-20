FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ZCI says creditors meeting on liquidation yet to be convened
#Bankruptcy News
January 20, 2016 / 3:08 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ZCI says creditors meeting on liquidation yet to be convened

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - ZCI Ltd

* Previously advised that first step in liquidation proceedings would be a first creditors meeting, to be convened

* This meeting is yet to be convened.

* Messina currently has interest-bearing loans with ZCI totalling US$104.9 million, excluding existing convertible loan of a further US$7.4 million

* Board of directors of ZCI cannot reliably estimate extent of any potential proceeds arising as a result of liquidation proceedings

* Board of directors of ZCI are still currently not able to provide a date on which suspension of trading, in securities of ZCI, is expected to be lifted, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
