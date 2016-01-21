FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sweden's Moberg Pharma flags for lower EBITDA margin in 2016
January 21, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sweden's Moberg Pharma flags for lower EBITDA margin in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Moberg Pharma Ab 

* Moberg Pharma is contemplating a potential bond issue and updates financial targets

* Says as a consequence of decided investments and initiatives, EBITDA margin in 2016 will be lower than previously communicated margin of at least 25 percent

* Long term financial goal of achieving an EBITDA margin of at least 25 percent remains.

* Says company continuously evaluates potential acquisitions and intends to increase its acquisition activities going forward focusing on brands and products for which existing infrastructure and sales channels can be utilized

* Says issue proceeds from a potential bond issue will be used for general corporate purposes, including accretive add-on acquisitions. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)

