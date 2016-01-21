FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Halfords says full-year profit expectations unchanged
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 21, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Halfords says full-year profit expectations unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Halfords Group Plc

* Profit expectations for current year are unchanged

* 15 weeks to Jan. 15 group lfl sales +0.3%, retail lfl flat, autocentres lfl +1.9%

* In cycling, growth in sales of bikes and cycle repair more than offset a small decline in parts, accessories and clothing

* In motoring, car maintenance sales were impacted by warm weather

* No change to our expectations of group profit before tax for full year, which we expect to be in range of £78-82m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
