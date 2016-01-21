FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Avanza Q4 net profit increases 71 pct
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 21, 2016 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Avanza Q4 net profit increases 71 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Avanza Bank

* Says board of directors proposes a dividend of SEK 10.50 (SEK 7.00) per share

* Q4 operating income increased by 34 per cent (19) to SEK 258 million (SEK 193m)

* Q4 profit after tax increased by 71 per cent (28) to SEK 118 million

* Reuters poll: Q4 op income seen at SEK 250 million, net profit at SEK 111 million, dividend at SEK 9.88/share

* Says from 2016, we will change our long-term growth target for customer growth to at least 10 per cent of customer base at beginning of year. A target that grows with time, unlike our previous static growth target Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.