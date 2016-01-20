FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SDL Plc to sell some non-core assets
January 20, 2016 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SDL Plc to sell some non-core assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - SDL Plc

* FY profit before taxation, amortisation of intangible assets and “one off” costs for year is expected to be in range of £20.0m to £22.0m (2014: £16.5m at reported currency)

* Trends in trading across SDL’s operations were broadly in-line with first half of financial year

* Board will now begin a sale process of these non-core businesses

* Sees FY revenue is expected to be in range of £265m to £270m (2014: £260.4m at reported currency)

* Board also concluded that social intelligence, campaigns, SDL Fredhopper are non-core to its future strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

