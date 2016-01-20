FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Castellum Q4 rental income up at SEK 850 mln
January 20, 2016 / 12:22 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Castellum Q4 rental income up at SEK 850 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Castellum AB :

* FY rental income amounted to 3.30 billion Swedish crowns ($385.21 million) versus 3.32 billion crowns year ago 

* FY net income after tax for year amounted to 2.88 billion crowns versus 1.21 billion crowns year ago, corresponding to 17.57 crowns (7.38 crowns year ago) per share

* FY profit from property management 1.53 billion crowns versus 1.45 billion crowns year ago

* Proposes a FY dividend of 4.90 crowns (previously 4.60 crowns) per share, equivalent to an increase of 7 pct

* Q4 rental income 850 million crowns versus 822 million crowns year ago

* Q4 income of property management 381 million crowns versus 338 mln million crowns year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5667 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
