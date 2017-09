Jan 20 (Reuters) - Oddo Et Cie SCA :

* To launch its bid for BHF Kleinwort Benson SA at 5.75 euros ($6.27) per share from Jan. 27 to Feb. 10

* Acceptance period for the offer will begin on Jan. 27 and end on Feb. 10

* Results of the offer will be announced on Feb. 17 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9167 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)