Jan 20 (Reuters) - Argan SA :

* FY rental revenue 67.4 million euros, up 2 percent

* FY current operating income 38 million euros, up 3 percent

* FY net income 49.7 million euros, up 22 percent

* Proposes FY dividend of 0.88 euro per share

* Expects a stable rental income in 2016, followed by growth in 2017