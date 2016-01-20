BRIEF-Soitec Q3 consolidated revenues rise 36% Y-O-Y to 60.8 mln euros

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Soitec SA :

* Reports Q3 revenue of 60.8 million euros compared to 44.6 million euros a year ago

* Consolidated revenues for first nine months of FY‘16 amounted to 171.7 million euros, up 49 percent compared with first nine months of FY‘15

* Says for Q4‘16, Electronics sales are expected to grow by over 10 percent compared to Q3‘16 (at constant exchange rates

* Says its cash position on Dec. 31, 2015 was 51 million euros as opposed to 71 million euros on Sept. 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)