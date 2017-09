Jan 20 (Reuters) - Terreis SA :

* FY rental revenue 70.7 million euros versus 71.9 million euros ($78.42 million) year ago

* Financial occupancy rate of the tertiary sector: 94.4 pct in Q4

* Q4 rental revenue 17.4 million euros versus 18.2 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1Nkpv3U Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)