Jan 20 (Reuters) - Oncodesign SA :

* FY revenue 14.5 million euros ($15.84 million) up 102 percent

* Cash position as of Dec. 31 of 9.0 million euros versus 10.0 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9169 euros) ($1 = 0.9157 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)