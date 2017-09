Jan 20 (Reuters) - Tambov Power Sales Company PJSC :

* Says agrees on general terms of lending worth up to 200 million roubles ($2.44 million) with Credit Bank of Moscow 

* Agreement interest rate is Central Bank rate +2.00 pct per annum Source text: bit.ly/1OwFK1N

Further company coverage: ($1 = 82.0725 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)